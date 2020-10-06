FREEPORT, Maine — Petrillo owner Dominic Petrillo is not happy with the person who called the "tattletale hotline" to report that he had been seating people inside the restaurant since June 4, despite a state prohibition on indoor dining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Press Herald reported that Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long confirmed the state’s Health Inspection Program issued an Imminent Health Hazard Finding and temporarily suspended Petrillo’s license on Monday “based on an investigation of multiple complaints that the establishment was violating the governor’s executive order.

Petrillo told the Press Herald that he plans to get a lawyer to keep his restaurant afloat.

"I’m going to continue to stay open, and I’ll face the fines and the penalties as they come, according to the final findings of the court,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Petrillo said while he's not happy about the suspension, he’s even more upset that someone in his community called the state four times to report him.

“Neighbor, please, meet me to talk,” he wrote on Facebook. “... I need to understand why you have been working so hard to shut down my business.”

