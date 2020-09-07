x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

food

Overharvesting can lead to decline in Fiddlehead numbers, study says

A study conducted by a University of Maine Cooperative Extension says that over-harvesting can lead to a decline in Fiddlehead numbers.
Credit: NCM

MAINE, USA — Maine's springtime delicacy may be at risk of over-harvesting.

For many families across Maine, Fiddlehead picking is a springtime tradition, but now, one study is showing that over-harvesting can lead to a decline in Fiddlehead numbers.

A four-year study conducted by a University of Maine Cooperative Extension has found that fern crowns with all the Fiddleheads removed in a single harvest suffered a significant decline in growth in the subsequent years, and in some cases were killed outright.

"Mainers tend to have patches where they harvest every year, so it's important to keep a mind on sustainability with harvesting so we can keep picking," David Fuller, a UMaine Extension agricultural and nontimber forest products professional, told NEWS CENTER Maine. 

Fuller went on to say that plants whose Fiddleheads look as if they've already been harvested that spring, should be left alone and with any luck, will produce a healthy amount the following year. 

RELATED: Fiddleheads: The joy of harvesting and eating this Maine delicacy

RELATED: A new cookbook celebrates 200 years of Maine food