Overharvesting can lead to decline in Fiddlehead numbers, study says

A study conducted by a University of Maine Cooperative Extension says that over-harvesting can lead to a decline in Fiddlehead numbers.

MAINE, USA — Maine's springtime delicacy may be at risk of over-harvesting.

For many families across Maine, Fiddlehead picking is a springtime tradition, but now, one study is showing that over-harvesting can lead to a decline in Fiddlehead numbers.

A four-year study conducted by a University of Maine Cooperative Extension has found that fern crowns with all the Fiddleheads removed in a single harvest suffered a significant decline in growth in the subsequent years, and in some cases were killed outright.

"Mainers tend to have patches where they harvest every year, so it's important to keep a mind on sustainability with harvesting so we can keep picking," David Fuller, a UMaine Extension agricultural and nontimber forest products professional, told NEWS CENTER Maine.