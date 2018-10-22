ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Orono Brewing Company's newest and largest location is officially open for business.

The Maine brewery that will be celebrating their fourth birthday on New Year's Eve, has grown from two beer-only tasting rooms to a come one, come all shop at 61 Margin Street in Orono.

"The response was amazing, we were so impressed and it was just really fun to see all these wonderful people that we knew and new people coming here too." OBC part owner, Heather Furth, said of the grand opening over the weekend.

OBC will be keeping open its tasting rooms at 20 Main Street in Orono and 26 State Street Bangor but have added another facility to provide a family friendly environment.

Also different than the tasting rooms, they will offer more than just beer.

"To make it so we can't exclude anybody. So if you don't like beer, we still want you to come here. Enjoy the food, enjoy the atmosphere, bring your friends that do like beer, and you can still have a spiked seltzer or wine." Tasting room manager, Justin Soderberg said.

This addition to the OBC family means part owner, Mark Horton, will be able to get more involved.

"I've been an owner of Orono Brewing since the beginning, but this is the first time I've been able to have an active role because this is the first time we've had a kitchen," he said.

So now there's food to go with your brews, and special items for your crew no matter how young.

"We high chairs for kids, we have ping pong and arcade machine, we have foosball. We're hopefully going to do some stuff in the summer with a playground or something like that outside. But the idea is to bring your whole family here, let the kids run free, we don't mind." Soderberg said.

All of OBC's beers will be brewed and canned at the new location before it's distributed across the state. This brewing is done without concerns to a new study that states, extreme drought and heat is making beer's main ingredient, barley, harder to come by.

"We don't have to be quite as worried about it as some larger breweries throughout the nation. I'll be able to find grain, I'm sure, it might cost a little bit more." Head brewer and part owner, Asa Marsh-Sachs said.

He also said OBC tries to keep its beer as local as possible.

"Luckily we have really good connections with Maine Malt House up north and with Maine Grains in Skowheagan sow e could source a lot of Maine grown and malted materials." He added.

They've also added ten full-time positions and ten part-time positions, Horton said.

© NEWS CENTER Maine