Opening day for Congdon's After Dark Food Truck Park

Thursday, May 27, was the opening day for Congdon's After Dark in Wells.

WELLS, Maine — Thursday night had beautiful weather to greet the many folks that showed up to the opening of Congdon’s After Dark Food Truck Park at Congdon’s Doughnuts in Wells.

This is the fourth year Congdon’s After Dark has opened for the summer season and it’s the only Food Truck Park in New England to operate daily.

“There’s some huge Food Truck festivals, you know, three, four, five, six-thousand people go to them. You know, Thompson’s Point, and all over the place, but nobody has a park that’s every night,” Gary Leech, owner of Congdon’s Doughnuts, said.

On busy days in past years, the owners say hundreds of people show up to enjoy the variety of treats that the food trucks offer.

10 food trucks are permitted to open per night, but those 10 are rotated from 30 food trucks.

Owner Gary Leech said they're also showing some love to first responders this week by giving them free doughnuts from one of his food trucks, the Sugar Shack.

“So all first responders, you know, anybody in healthcare, all of those guys. Yup, come to the Sugar Shack. Get a free doughnut all this weekend. We appreciate all they do,” Leech said.