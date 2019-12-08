Calling all pasta lovers!

Olive Garden is releasing a Never Ending Pasta Pass for $100. The pass is valid between Sept. 23 and November 24.

But, there's a catch. Only 24,000 of these passes are available and go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m.

If nine weeks of bottomless pasta isn't enough, 50 lucky customers who purchase the Never Ending Pasta Pass can also opt-in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass.

For $400, the Lifetime Pasta Pass will allow you to swirl your noodles for what is legitimately the rest of your life.

More information is available on Olive Garden's website. Grab your wallet and some breadsticks to break in this offer.

