Nothing Bundt Cakes giving free bundlets Thursday for 25th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to customers.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the bakery will give the first 250 guests at each location a free Confetti Bundtlet.

To expand the celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Also, 25 runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo of their favorite birthday memory, describe why it was so great and share what a winning party would mean to them.

Entries will be accepted Sept. 1-25, and winners will be announced on the contest's website in October.

Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz co-founded Nothing Bundt Cakes in Las Vegas in 1997. After starting as a small baking business in their home kitchens, Tripp and Shwetz opened their first bakery and eventually became a franchise.

With nearly 450 locations in North America, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers four cake sizes in nine flavors, including Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Strawberries and Cream, and Confetti.

