HERMON, Maine — Starting on October 1, Mainers looking for that perfect piece of pie will have to find a new spot, that is, if it is between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

The famous Dysart's Colbrook Road Restaurant in Hermon will no longer be opened 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Starting on October 1, Dysart's will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight every day.

Employees of the famous truck stop and restaurant say the decision was made because business was getting very slow during those late-night hours.

Dysart's has been a Maine staple serving up homemade comfort food and larger than your face pieces of pie since the Dysart family opened the restaurant on Mother's Day in 1967.

Jack and Sonya Palmer made the Maine restaurant even more famous on a national level when their outtakes from a Dysart's commercial went viral in 2012.

The Palmers eat at the Hermon restaurant almost every day, sometimes twice a day, and were asked to be in a commercial where Jack had a hard time saying one, now-famous line "a buttery, flaky crust."

The commercial shoot turned into a comedy of errors as Jack, despite multiple attempts and promptings, could not say the line, and the director finally gave it to his wife.

Sonya had mouthed along as Jack stumbled on the line and was irritated at her husband's flub only to find the line was much harder than she thought as she fumbled over it too.

In 2018, the couple was spoofed on Saturday Night Live when Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon played them on the popular show and poked fun at their blooper reel, making the already famous line even more popular.

The Palmers usually grab their meals at Dysart's when the sun is up so the new change in hours is most likely not going to impact them getting that "buttery, flaky crust."