NEWS CENTER Maine, TEGNA Foundation award $20K in community grants to local nonprofits

The grants address several pressing needs in our communities.

WILTON, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., are awarding six area nonprofit organizations community grants. The grants address food insecurity, mental health, and the well-being of children and adolescents throughout Maine.

Among the grant recipients are:

Western Maine Community Action : Funds will help bring local fresh produce to childcare providers and their children in the community.

: Funds will help bring local fresh produce to childcare providers and their children in the community. Women for Healthy Rural Living : Funds will be used to expand the Incredible Edible Milbridge Project, a series of free, help-yourself organic vegetable gardens and education initiatives.

: Funds will be used to expand the Incredible Edible Milbridge Project, a series of free, help-yourself organic vegetable gardens and education initiatives. Veggies to Table : Grant funds will partly be used to develop "Veggies for Everyone," a nutrition program built to provide resources about farmers' produce.

: Grant funds will partly be used to develop "Veggies for Everyone," a nutrition program built to provide resources about farmers' produce. United Cerebral Palsy of Northeastern Maine : $2,500 will be used to support a special purpose preschool for intellectual needs students.

: $2,500 will be used to support a special purpose preschool for intellectual needs students. Penquis Community Action : $1,500 to go towards a safe and child-focused place providing support and services to children and their non-offending caregivers when a child may have experienced sexual abuse.

: $1,500 to go towards a safe and child-focused place providing support and services to children and their non-offending caregivers when a child may have experienced sexual abuse. Boothbay Regional Health Care: $5,000 to be used to teach teens and pre-teens how to reduce stress in their lives in order to become resilient, happy, and calm, regardless of the circumstances in which they find themselves.

.@newscentermaine and the @TEGNAFoundation are awarding $20k in community grants to six local nonprofits throughout the state. This morning at 5:30 and 6:30 I'll tell you how some of these grants are providing children with fresh produce. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/eEKdYCekSR — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) December 21, 2021

Western Maine Community Action, based in East Wilton, received a $5,000 grant from NEWS CENTER Maine and the TEGNA Foundation. The money will help put fresh produce on the table for Maine children.

"If we can provide daycare providers with local food boxes, we will be ensuring that children are getting the optimal nutrition from that for growth and development," Meghan Crockett with Western Maine Community Action said.

One daycare provider that will receive food boxes is Linda Doiron, the director of Tamarack Tree House Child Care.

“I cook everything from scratch and I give [kids] a huge variety of vegetables and fruits, and so, I’m really excited that I’m going to be able to get those locally,” Doiron said. "As a child care provider, I don’t make an awful lot of money. It makes a big difference in what you serve."

"We are so grateful for the funding from TEGNA for Women for Healthy Rural Living’s Incredible Edible Milbridge program," the organization's associate director, Susan Bennett, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Bennett added the grant will help them plant 33,000 square feet of free pick-your-own veggie gardens in Milbridge.

"At a time when the need for nutritious food is so great, TEGNA’s support of Incredible Edible Milbridge will help us to improve and enhance the health and wellness of our community," Bennett said.

Veggies to Table, based in Newcastle, is another Maine nonprofit that focuses on addressing food insecurity. The organization received a grant which totals $2,500.

"This grant was specifically written so that we could go into select locations in our community where we donate our food to educate people on how to prepare and store their food," Veggies to Table founder Erica Berman said.