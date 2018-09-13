PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Since May, Chase Rochon has been picking flowers for his drinks, and giving Liquid Riot a taste of Maine.

By night, Chase can be found pulling beer handles and mixing concoctions for locals and tourists side-by-side.

But by day, Chase is a forager. He walks trails, visits fields, and finds the perfect addition to his recipes.

He learned his craft while bartending in Boston. Flowers were used in several drinks, but all had to be imported in from the countryside. Now in Maine, Chase says it's exciting to walk down the street and find these ingredients everywhere.

