Maple syrup dumplings, anyone? On Maine Game Warden Dave Jackson's birthday, here's the recipe from his wife's book

ALLAGASH, Maine — Thursday marks the birthday of legendary Maine Game Warden Dave Jackson.
Jackson was born on Sept. 2, 1902, in Allagash Plantation. Sometimes, when he caught a poacher, he'd have to snowshoe with them for up to 60 miles to get to a courthouse.
How, you ask, do you fuel up for a trek like that?
His wife, Annette, wrote a book about how they raised a family on a remote lake in the woods. It's called "My Life in the Maine Woods" and it's full of insights into their day-to-day life, including this recipe for maple syrup poached dumplings.
Yup, that's right. Maple syrup dumplings (insert drooling emoji).
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of white flour
- A pinch of salt
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 2 eggs
- Enough water for a thick batter
Boil syrup in a sauce pan and drop the batter in by the spoonful.
Annette wrote that when the dumplings were done, they were golden brown and melted in your mouth. Here's to recreating that sensation in our own kitchens!