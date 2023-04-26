Mainer transforms love for food into social media side hustle

Jordan Brocklesby has taken advantage of food trends and turned her hobby into a side hustle.

FREEPORT, Maine — For many, social media has become the go-to search engine for recommendations. Jordan Brocklesby has taken advantage of this trend and turned her hobby into a side hustle.

Brocklesby, a Freeport resident and food enthusiast, started an Instagram account, Plates of Portland, during the pandemic to share her passion for food.

What began as simply baking at home and taking photos evolved into something much bigger.

"When restaurants opened back up, it just kind of took off," Brocklesby said. "Navigating the Portland food scene one restaurant at a time, trying different foods, different cuisines — it's just been a blast."

Since 2020, Brocklesby has worked with many different Portland restaurants and Maine chain brands on collaborations, earning anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars for posting on social media all through her phone.

"I had big dreams, but I never thought it would evolve to what it is today," Brocklesby said.

But how does one go about branding themselves on social media? According to Liz Adley, a social media and content marketer at iBec Creative, the key ingredients for success are hard work and passion.

"I would say any free time you have, work on your side hustle," Adley said. "The more content you can produce, and the more you can post on social media, the better. Social media is not going anywhere."

Getting started doesn't require any experience or fancy equipment, either. All you need is your cell phone.

"I've put blood, sweat, and tears into it," Brocklesby said. "It's truly a passion, but I think if you're passionate about it, anyone could do it."

Brocklesby's success story is a testament to the power of social media and the potential it has for anyone willing to put in the time and effort to cultivate a following.

So, if you have a passion you want to share with the world, take a cue from Brocklesby and start sharing it on social media. Who knows? It might just turn into your next side hustle.

Plates of Portland just launched a website, platesofportlandmaine.com, and is in the process of getting an LLC.

Related Articles Side-hustle apps to help put some extra cash in your pocket