Maine volunteers serve sixty-five pounds of venison donated by hunters

The meal was a collaboration between Maine's Hunters for the Hungry program and the Outdoor Channel's Hunt.Fish.Feed program.

AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta soup kitchen with a 40-year history of feeding Mainers had a special day on Thursday.

Volunteers served fresh fruit, bacon rosemary potato salad, and 65 pounds of venison sloppy joes to the more than 100 regulars who visited the Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. The meal is thanks to hunters who donated to Maine’s Hunters For the Hungry program, which accepts deer, moose, and bear meat. The national outdoor Channel program Hunt-Fish-Feed prepared the food. Volunteers from that program said they visit about a dozen soup kitchens nationwide each year.

Bread of Life Executive Director Victoria Abbott said it was a good day for her and the people her staff serve each day.

"It’s home-cooked meals in here every day," Abbot said. "So, we get an opportunity to get some great food in here, but it’s never bear, deer, or moose, so it’s very exciting."

According to Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, southern and central Maine, in particular, are struggling to control the deer population. And some hunters will be able to take as many as three deer this season — providing additional opportunities to feed others.