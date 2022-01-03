Sebago Brewing Company to close Portland location

The Portland brewpub will remain open through Jan. 29.

PORTLAND, Maine — Sebago Brewing Company announced Tuesday that its Portland location will close at the end of January.

According to a Facebook post, the company is selling the Fore Street building that currently houses its Portland brewpub and plans to use the money from the sale on "a range of improvements," including improving its other locations.

"This allows us to improve the employee and customer experiences at the other locations while expanding production at the brewery," the company said in the Facebook post.

The company has a tasting room and brewpub in Gorham and brewpubs in Kennebunk and Scarborough.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report that the company plans to renovate its brewpub and tasting room in Gorham in the spring, and there are also plans for upgrades at the company’s Scarborough brewpub.

"We’ve been in Portland for 20 years and sold a lot of beer, met a lot of people, and made a lot of memories," the company said in Tuesday's Facebook post. "We’re so grateful for the regulars, the out-of-town visitors, and, most of all, the employees who made the brewpub in Portland so fun."

The company said it is working with Portland employees to find possible opportunities at other locations or within the company.

