Maine might permanently let restaurants sell to-go alcohol

In March 2021, Gov. Janet Mills signed into law emergency legislation allowing Maine restaurants and bars to serve to-go cocktails through at least September 2022.

MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: The above video aired on Dec. 30, 2021.

A Maine lawmaker has proposed to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go permanently.

The businesses have been able to sell alcohol through takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic if accompanied by a food order.

Distilleries have also been allowed to sell spirits without a food order. A proposal by Democratic Sen. Louis Luchini would make the changes permanent.

