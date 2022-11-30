Maine lobster on the menu for state dinner at White House

The state dinner is the first being hosted by the Biden-Harris administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the Biden-Harris administration prepares to host its first state dinner at the White House, the menu has been released, and Maine lobster is part of it.

On Thursday evening, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Macron for a state dinner in a pavilion on the South Lawn.

On the menu? Butter poached Maine lobster, American osetra caviar, delicata squash raviolo, tarragon sauce, calotte of beef, shallot marmalade, triple cooked butter potatoes, sunchoke, and creamed watercress along with red wine reduction.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife, Annie Lamont, were also invited to the dinner.

The state dinner comes after the first lady unveiled the theme for 2022's Christmas decorations at the White House. That theme is "We the People."