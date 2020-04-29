ROCKLAND, Maine — Editors note: The video above is from The Maine Lobster Festival in 2019.

Due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Lobster Festival 2020 has been canceled.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the board said the festival still plans to continue its college scholarship program despite not hosting the event this year. Their hope is to continue to highlight the local community and the Maine Lobster Industry over the course of the year.

"We have not made this decision lightly and are deeply disappointed. Yet we know it is the right decision to keep everyone safe and healthy. We are confident that we will be able to greet you all safely at our event >

The next Maine Lobster Festival is scheduled for August 4-8, 2021

