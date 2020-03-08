Maine ice cream shop named one of the tastiest in U.S.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — It looks like Mainers are in for some more hot weather, making it the perfect time to try the ice cream here in Maine.
Mount Desert Ice Cream has been named one of the 15 tastiest ice cream shops in the country by Travel Awaits.
Lisa Parker started MDI Ice Cream in 2005. A year later she opened a store on Firefly Lane in Bar Harbor. Since then, she's opened up other locations in Bar Harbor, Portland, Washington D.C., and Matsumoto, Japan.
"It was a really pleasant surprise," said Parker. "With everything going on and to get a nice accolade like that was great."
Parker added her approach to making ice cream is making it as natural as possible by committing to use real ingredients
"When we make our chocolate ice cream we use actual chocolate. A lot of people don't do that," said Parker. "When we make vanilla bean ice cream, we scrape the beans. We really try to do things as naturally as possible."
Some of the most popular flavors right now at MDI Ice Cream are salted caramel and cinnamon cardamon, which Parker said is flying off the shelves.