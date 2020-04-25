MAINE, USA — Farmers' markets across the state have already moved outdoors earlier than most years due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the Portland Farmers' Market's outdoor officially begins April 25, there are going to be some changes.

Changes made in collaboration with the City of Portland in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are as follows:

Customers are asked to PRE-ORDER from farmers as much as possible.

Market is now a grab-and-go experience where customers efficiently shop and then promptly return home.

Both Wednesday and Saturday Market will happen in Deering Oaks Park from 7 a.m. -1 p.m. during this time.

7 a.m-.8 a.m. is reserved shopping time for customers who are 60 years or older, and/or immunocompromised.

The market layout and foot traffic pattern have been redesigned, and parking within the park is more limited.

Customers are asked to follow ALL our new Community Shopping Guidelines.

A SNAP-Only Information Booth will be available. Many farmers accept credit/debit directly in their booths.

The Portland Farmers' Markets' outdoor Market season will begin Saturday, April 25 in Deering Oaks Park. During the pandemic, the Wednesday market will also take place in Deering Oaks Park.

Markets are open 7:00 am-1:00 am, with 7 am-8 am as reserved shopping time

Earlier in April, NEWS CENTER Maine reported that the Bangor Farmers' Market also moved outdoors earlier than normal to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"People have respected other people's space and if they don't or forget to, we remind them and they're super relaxed about moving back," Miki Macdonald of Biggi's said.

Some vendors even offered online ordering to minimize personal contact.

“It’s really important to be able to sell to people. I think things made locally haven’t traveled so far, they’re fresher and it’s nice for people to buy what they’re used to buying," Macdonald said.

