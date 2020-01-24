Maine farmers' markets are getting a boost from a federal government program designed to promote and increase turnout at the markets.

The Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets has been award $160,111 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers' Market Promotion Program for their "Workplace to Market Project".

In a joint statement, Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said the funding will help the federation “discover new, innovative ways to increase farmers’ market turnout, helping to strengthen Maine’s farming sector.”

According to Senator King's office, MFFM’s Workplace to Market Project seeks to:

increase the number of new patrons of farmers’ markets through workplace incentives with local employers,

create a toolkit to help farmers’ markets cultivate partnerships with businesses

launch a campaign to promote farmers’ markets

MFFM is a statewide program that helps sustain Maine farms, strengthen farmers’ markets, and widen access to locally-grown food.

