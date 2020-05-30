MAINE, USA — Governor Janet Mills directed the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) to offer to purchase perishable and non-perishable food from restaurants in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties that are unable to open to indoor dining as a result of measures to protect public health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants in these counties that had purchased food prior to the May 27 announcement delaying the full reopening of restaurants for dine-in services are encouraged to contact the MDOC about this opportunity.

The MDOC has the capacity to purchase perishable and non-perishable food items, except for dairy, at a price equivalent to the price paid for the same items through MDOC’s food contract. Purchased food will be served to staff and inmates. Restaurants interested in selling to MDOC would need to be a registered vendor with the State of Maine. Payments to vendors typically take two weeks.

“I hope this move will provide some measure of relief to businesses in these counties as we work to protect public health, keep Maine people healthy and alive, and mitigate the spread of this deadly virus so we can safely reopen,” said Governor Janet Mills.

