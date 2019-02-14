ORONO, Maine — Maine has become a hotbed for craft beers and now two of the Pine Tree State's breweries are getting national recognition.

Food and drink review website Thrillist noted Maine Beer Company and Orono Brewing Company for having two of the top IPAs in the country.

Orono Brewing Company's flagship IPA "Tubular" was recognized in that list.

"Hours and hours and hours and days and weeks and months went into developing this beer," said Abe Furth of OBC. "As soon as this beer came out, it immediately had a strong effect on Orono Brewing Company."

Tubular IPA had a strong effect on critics too, being recognized by Thrillist as one of the country's 34 hottest IPAs.

"It's really exciting to be from such a small town in Maine and have that kind of recognition nationally," said OBC co-owner Heather Furth.

The head brewer at OBC is Asa Marsh-Sachs. "I was definitely surprised to be on that list, but I feel like the beer definitely holds up and I'm very proud of it and proud of what everyone's doing back here," he said.

The other IPA recognized by Thrillist was "Lunch" from Maine Beer Company, based in Freeport.