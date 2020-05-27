PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Brewers’ Guild is urging Governor Mills to reconsider the state's reopening timelines, prioritizing outdoor service as the main factor of when a brewery, bar, or restaurant can reopen, and not liquor license classifications.

As of now, the reopening plan puts breweries and brewpubs in the same category as bars, which are not able to reopen until July 1. Many breweries argue that they offer outdoor seating and are at least as safe as the restaurants, Sean Sullivan, executive director of the guild, told the Press Herald.

"Liquor licenses serve to define what drinks an establishment is permitted to sell and what percentage of sales must be food sales - which has no bearing on ensuring public health or safety in a pandemic," the guild said in a press release Tuesday.

A few towns and cities around Maine have made adjustments to help restaurants get their permits for outdoor seating. On May 19, The Portland City Council voted to close several streets to help shops and restaurants reopen while still practicing social distancing guidelines. Parts of Dana, Exchange, Milk, and Wharf Streets will be closed to traffic.

"The difference between opening June 1 - even if for outdoors service only - versus July 1, will be the difference between success and failure for many. This isn’t about beer. This is about people, Mainers, and a better way forward," the guild said in the press release.

