Maine Beer Night going virtual due to coronavirus, COVID-19

Beer fans can also sign up to receive a sampler pack of Maine beer for the event

MAINE, USA — The Maine Brewers’ Guild is still set to host the inaugural Maine Beer Night on July 25 but will be gathering with social distancing in mind.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Beer Night will take place virtually this year but will still give beer fans an opportunity to hear from Maine and global brewers during a night of beer tasting, education, and celebration.

Organizers tell NEWS CENTER Maine this isn't your typical Zoom call where participants just stare at one another. Beer fans who sign up will receive a Facebook group invitation were videos, created by Maine and global brewers, will be available to watch.

“While everyone has their own local brewery these days, that they have gotten to know the people behind the beer, there’s so many cool stories that have happened all around Maine. From people growing hops and grains up in Aroostook to people opening beachside breweries down in York," Executive Director Sean Sullivan said.

Beer fans can also sign up to receive a sampler pack of Maine beer for the event. The sampler and tickets for Maine Beer Night, which are $5, can be purchase through the Maine Beer Night website.