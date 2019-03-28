PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday announced the addition of new items to its menu at Hadlock Field, two of which — lobster popcorn and a fried dough burger — will be available at every home game.

Lobster Popcorn is described as lobster mixed with popcorn topped with melted butter served in a mini Sea Dogs helmet.

Served between two fried dough pieces as buns, the Fried Dough Burger includes eight hamburger patties, cheese, bacon crumble, lettuce and tomato.

The club's also launching a "Foodie Friday" campaign, which features an 11-game lineup of fare and beer pairings:

April 5: Fish Fry w/ Shipyard Export

April 19: Deep Fried Pop Tarts w/ Sea Dog Blueberry

May 3: Fried Mexican Egg Rolls w/ Rising Tide MITA

May 24: Grilled Polish Sausage & Bratwurst Subs w/ Baxter MHT Lager

June 7: Fried Macaroni & Cheese w/ Red Hook Long Hammer IPA

June 21: Vanilla Ice Cream w/ Candied Bacon & Whoopie Pie Ice Cream w/ Truly Berry

July 12: Pastrami and Corned Beef Sandwiches w/ Shipyard Summer

July 26: Grilled Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches w/ Allagash White

Aug. 9: Ghost Pepper Salsa Burgers w/ Fat Tire

Aug. 23: Fried Grill Cheese w/ Riverside IPA

Aug. 30: Nacho Pizza & Buffalo Chicken Pizza w/ Lone Pine Portland Pale Ale



Pricing of the new food items had yet to be determined, though local craft beer drafts, intended to pair with each Foodie Friday meal, were listed at $5.

Lobster Popcorn and the Fried Dough Burger are being sold from the Shipyard Grill, located behind Hadlock's left grandstand. All Foodie Friday items are being sold in the Park Avenue Plaza along the park's first base side.

Opening Day at Hadlock Field is April 4.