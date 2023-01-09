Maine lobstermen must now report catch

The new rule went into effect on Jan. 1

PORTLAND, Maine — (The above video aired on Dec. 12, 2022 and is about a proposal of $50 million dollars that can be spent on towns, fishermen, and researchers every year for ten years and included a pause on all new regulations to the lobster industry for six years.)

Fishermen in the largest lobster fishing state in the country must now report what they catch to authorities.

Few lobster fishermen in Maine were required to report catch until this year. That made Maine the only state that harvests lobster that did not require full reporting, the Portland Press Herald reported.

On Jan. 1 the fishermen started having to report the data to the state and the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Most lobster that comes to the docks in the U.S. do so in Maine, so the new requirement should help fill some data gaps.

The data will include information about subjects such as when, where and how many lobsters were taken.

Fishermen in the state brought about 109 million pounds of lobster to the docks in 2021. That was about four-fifths of the nation's catch.