BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Joey Chestnut is headed back to Northeast Ohio.
Mapleside Farms announced that Chestnut will compete in the Apple Cider Dounut 2023 World Championship on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., during the 50th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival.
The world's No. 1 competitive eater will go head-to-head against renowned local Cleveland celebrities during the contest, including 3News' Austin Love.
Chestnut, who has won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times, has the most career championships in the contest's history.
This visit won't be Chestnut's first to Brunswick, as he shattered the world record at the World Apple Pie Eating Championships in 2013 at Mapleside Farms.
"Having competed against Joey Chestnut myself in the 2013 Apple Pie Eating Championships here at Mapleside Farms, I can personally attest to his incredible skill and competitive spirit,” says Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms. "This year's Apple Cider Donut Championships promise to be a spectacle you won't want to miss as Joey takes on a new set of challenges—and challengers."
All of the proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Remarkable Youth Foundation, a non-profit in Cleveland committed to empowering children and young adults across the week.
