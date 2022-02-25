Maine chefs, restaurants named as James Beard Award semifinalists

Five Maine chefs are among the nominees for Best Chef Northeast.

As much an attraction as its coastline and lobster, Maine restaurants have been recognized in recent years as a sort of mecca for foodies.

On Wednesday, the best in the state were named semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.

Maine and Portland, in particular, figured prominently on the list before COVID prompted the contest to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

In 2019, Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland won best chef Northeast. In the past 20 years, three other southern Maine chefs also took the honor.

This year, though, the awards, and Maine, are back.

Leeward in Portland is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, and its chef, Kate Fisher Hamm, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Atsuko Fujimoto of Portland's Norimoto Bakery is a finalist for Outstanding Baker and The Jewel Box in Portland for Outstanding Bar Program.

Finally, BaoBao Dumpling House in Portland, owned by chef Cara Stadler, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. Stadler was nominated five years in a row as Rising Star Chef of the Year.

Winners will be announced on March 16.