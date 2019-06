Who doesn't love tacos? The only thing that could make it better would be to get a free taco. Well on Tuesday, June 18 Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco to anyone in the U.S. or Canada. From 2-6 pm you can go to any Taco Bell restaurant to get your freebie or you can get one all day if you use their website or app. Enjoy!

