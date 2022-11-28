x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

National French Toast Day | Lee Goldberg's mom's recipe

In honor of National French Toast Day, here's NEWS CENTER Maine's Lee Goldberg making his mom's baked french toast during a 207 cooking segment in 2007.

More Videos

MAINE, USA — Happy National French Toast Day!

Here's Lee Goldberg's mom's recipe for baked french toast:

Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 1.5 cups of milk
  • 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla
  • 8 slices of Italian bread, 3/4 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup of butter
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup of maple syrup

Instructions

  1. Mix eggs, milk, brown sugar, and vanilla
  2. Pour 1/2 of mixture into the bottom of a 13x9 pan
  3. Lay bread in the pan and pour the rest of the mixture on top
  4. Flip bread over once more so that it is all coated
  5. Let bread sit overnight in the fridge
  6. Melt butter in 13x9 pan and stir in the brown sugar and maple syrup
  7. Take all the bread and place it in the mixture
  8. Cook at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes depending on desired darkness

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out