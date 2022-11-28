National French Toast Day | Lee Goldberg's mom's recipe

MAINE, USA — Happy National French Toast Day!
Here's Lee Goldberg's mom's recipe for baked french toast:
Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- 1.5 cups of milk
- 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla
- 8 slices of Italian bread, 3/4 inch thick
- 1/4 cup of butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup of maple syrup
Instructions
- Mix eggs, milk, brown sugar, and vanilla
- Pour 1/2 of mixture into the bottom of a 13x9 pan
- Lay bread in the pan and pour the rest of the mixture on top
- Flip bread over once more so that it is all coated
- Let bread sit overnight in the fridge
- Melt butter in 13x9 pan and stir in the brown sugar and maple syrup
- Take all the bread and place it in the mixture
- Cook at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes depending on desired darkness