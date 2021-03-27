Hannaford cake recall expanded to five independent stores.

MAINE, USA — EDITORS NOTE: The above video is from the original recall on March 16, 2021
Hannaford officials say the cake recall now includes shipments to five additional stores.
A March 16th recall of a triple-layer chocolate cake, sold at some Hannahord bakeries, has been expanded.
Officials released a statement Saturday morning saying the cake recall now includes:
- Bud’s Shop ‘n Save in Pittsfield
- Call’s Shop ‘n Save in Cornish
- Paradis Shop ‘n Save in Madawaska
- Will’s Shop ‘n Save in Dover Foxcroft
- Tradewinds Shop ‘n Save in Calais.
Hannaford recalled the 6.5" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its bakery due to mislabeling. The cake, purchased as a fresh item at those stores between March 20, 2021, through March 26, 2021, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label.
Hannaford asks people with known milk allergies to not consume the cake and return it to a store for a full refund.
For more information or to answer any questions you may have, contact your local store or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.