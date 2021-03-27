Hannaford cake recall expanded to five independent stores.

Hannaford officials say the March 16 cake recall now includes shipments to five additional stores.

MAINE, USA — EDITORS NOTE: The above video is from the original recall on March 16, 2021

Hannaford officials say the cake recall now includes shipments to five additional stores.

A March 16th recall of a triple-layer chocolate cake, sold at some Hannahord bakeries, has been expanded.

Officials released a statement Saturday morning saying the cake recall now includes:

Bud’s Shop ‘n Save in Pittsfield

Call’s Shop ‘n Save in Cornish

Paradis Shop ‘n Save in Madawaska

Will’s Shop ‘n Save in Dover Foxcroft

Tradewinds Shop ‘n Save in Calais.

Hannaford recalled the 6.5" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its bakery due to mislabeling. The cake, purchased as a fresh item at those stores between March 20, 2021, through March 26, 2021, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label.

Hannaford asks people with known milk allergies to not consume the cake and return it to a store for a full refund.