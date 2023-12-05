How much would you pay to eat Maine lobster? Would you pay $450?

An attendee shared a menu from a Formula 1 event in Miami this week on social media, and it had Maine lobster rolls listed for $450.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Tourism season in Maine is fast approaching as thousands of visitors will enter Vacationland hungry for their first lobster roll of the summer. But outside of Maine, lobster prices can vary quite a bit.

An attendee of a Formula 1 event in Miami this week shared a picture showing one of the menus at the race on social media. And listed at the top of the menu were Maine lobster rolls ... for $450.

Of course, that $450 is listed to serve four people. But even then, the price breaks down to $113 for one person. The only thing more expensive on the menu is the "F1 Platter," which includes sliders, a ribeye quesadilla, and chicken tenders.

For comparison, DiMillos On the Water serves a lobster roll for $27. Highroller Lobster Co. serves a lobster roll for $16. And Luke's Lobster Portland Pier serves four lobster rolls for $144.

Yo. I thought this was a different currency at first pic.twitter.com/CIyxjhBufe — Jon Schaff (@JonathanSchaff) May 7, 2023

Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's on the Pier in Rockland. It's been open since 2011. She sometimes appears on 207.

Archer told NEWS CENTER Maine she's seen high-priced lobster before, but nothing above $40 per roll.

"And I thought that was bad," she wrote in an email.

Bo Byrne is a culinary instructor at Southern Maine Community College and also operates The Old Port Dog food cart.

The instructor told NEWS CENTER Maine he recently participated in a live auction where participants bid on the opportunity for him to come to their home and host an interactive cooking class for six guests.

The menu? Butter-poached lobster and lobster beurre rouge with parmesan chive risotto as the main course and shaved street corn as the starter.

Byrne said the asking price was $600, but it went for $800. And a second party who lost the bid wanted the interactive cooking class so much that they asked if he'd do it for them as well (for the same price). So, he hosted a second class and raised another $800.

All of that money went to support the Casco Bay ACF chapter during its annual fundraiser, and it'll be used for Maine food pantry programs and student scholarships.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to F1 Miami Grand Prix officials but did not hear back by the time of publication. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.