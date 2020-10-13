Holy Donut on Exchange Street closing next week

PORTLAND, Maine — The Holy Donut location on Exchange Street in Portland will close its doors for good on October 19.
In a press release Tuesday, CEO Jeff Buckwalter said the decision to close the Old Port store comes after the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For now, the company has decided to not renew its lease, but says it will return to the Old Port when the "timing is right."
Portland fans can still get their fix at the Holy Donut's Park Avenue location.
Read the full press release below: