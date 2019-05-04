BOSTON — Furthering the companies' first collaboration, a porter released last October, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin' are out with another coffee-inspired beer.

Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale is described as an American pale ale with cold brew coffee and has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5 percent.

"We had so much fun brewing up a coffee porter last fall that we couldn’t resist pairing all the flavors of Dunkin' Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale," the Boston-based brewery writes on its website.

Harpoon calls it a hoppy tribute to the classic summer sipper: a Dunkin' iced regular – specifically brewed with Dunkin's Original Blend.

According to Harpoon's website, the beer offers an aroma of fresh baked coffee cake, grapefruit and pineapple with a soft, subtle roast taste resembling pineapple upside down cake and light stone fruit.

It's listed as a limited release with availability on draft and in 12-ounce cans.