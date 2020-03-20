SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Local food banks are in need during this public health crisis. With uncertainty surrounding the path this virus will take, food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to grip our state.

In a press release, Hannaford Supermarkets announced its commitment to donating $250,000 to support area food banks. The money will be distributed to food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York.

Hannaford is also kicking off a register and store kiosk donation program at all Hannaford grocery stores, making it easy for those who want to donat.

Customers can donate at the register with a $5 or $10 dollar donation or with a cash donation at the kiosk, which will be located at the front of the stores.

"During these times of uncertainty, it's important we all pull together to help one another. Hannaford has a long tradition of nourishing communities and this donation is just one way that we can help and extend care to those who need it most," Hannaford President Mike Vail said.

The list of recipients for the donation are as follows:

Maine: Good Shepherd Food Bank

New Hampshire: New Hampshire Food Bank

Massachusetts: Worcester County Food Bank

Vermont: Vermont Food Bank

New York: Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York

The Hannaford Commitment will be dispersed as follows:

Maine:

Good Shepherd Food Bank, $100,000

New Hampshire:

New Hampshire Food Bank $50,000

Massachusetts:

Worcester County Food Bank, $10,000;

Greater Boston Foodbank, $5,000;

Valley Food Bank, $5,000

Vermont:

Vermont Food Bank, $25,000

New York:

Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York, $50,000;

Food Bank Central New York, $5,000

For website donations, please use the following links:

Good Shepherd Food Bank: https://www.gsfb.org/covid-19-partner-agency-updates/

New Hampshire Food Bank: https://www.nhfoodbank.org/COVID-19/

Worcester County Food Bank: https://foodbank.org/2020/03/covid-19-updates/

Merrimack Valley Food Bank: https://mvfb.org/home/merrimack-valley-food-bank-response-to-covid-19/

Vermont Food Bank: https://www.vtfoodbank.org/2020/03/covid-19-update.html

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York: https://regionalfoodbank.net/food-bank-memo-regarding-covid-19/

Food Bank of Central New York: https://www.foodbankcny.org/our-programs/corona/?_ga=2.61827372.102601224.1584711477-1910572227.1584711476

