Hannaford recalls bakery-made triple-layer chocolate cake due to mislabeling

Hannaford's 6.5” Triple Layer Chocolate Cake is being recalled due to missing “Milk” allergen call out on the label.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford is alerting customers that the 6.5" Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its bakery is being recalled due to mislabeling.

The cake, purchased between March 7 through March 16, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label. There have been no reports of illness or injuries.

The supermarket said these items may be returned for a full refund.