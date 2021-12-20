Hannaford recalls bagged Fresh Express salads due to possible contamination

MAINE, USA — Shoppers who bought bagged salad from Hannaford stores may want to check the list to see if their purchase was just recalled.
The grocery store chain said in a press release Monday that several Fresh Express salads bought between Dec. 2 and 19 may have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, L. monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that can survive and grow when refrigerated. People who eat infected food can get listeriosis.
The recalled products are listed below:
Product: Fresh Express Baby Salad Spinach (NY, VT, MA ONLY)
- Size: 5 oz
- UPC#: 7127927100
- Item#: 232070
Product: Fresh Express Flat Spinach (NY, VT, MA ONLY)
- Size: 8 oz
- UPC#: 7127913204
- Item#: 402900
Product: Fresh Express Chopped Asian Salad Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/ 11.7 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930202
- Item#: 369920
Product: Fresh Express Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/ 11.35 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930604
- Item#: 137730
Product: Fresh Express Chopped Pomegranate Salad Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/10.30 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930910
- Item#: 686560
Product: Fresh Express Chopped Poppyseed Salad Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/13 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930911
- Item#: 686610
Product: Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/10.70 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930906
- Item#: 137510
Product: Fresh Express Sweet Chopped Kale Salad Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/10.80 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930605
- Item#: 885230
Product: Fresh Express Thai 'N' Cashews Chopped Salad
- Size: 1 Kit/10.70 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930924
- Item#: 700770
Product: Fresh Express Twisted Avocado Caesar Chopped Salad
- Size: 1 Kit/9.70 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930921
- Item#: 701130
Product: Fresh Express Twisted Greek Caesar Chopped Salad
- Size: 1 Kit/9.30 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930922
- Item#: 700750
Product: Fresh Express Twisted Asian Caesar Chopped Salad
- Size: 1 Kit/9.60 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930923
- Item#: 700480
Product: Fresh Express Veggie Medleys Farmer's Garden
- Size: 9 oz
- UPC#: 7127928102
- Item#: 036980
Product: Fresh Express Shredded Lettuce
- Size: 8 oz
- UPC#: 7127915101
- Item#: 231840
Product: Fresh Express Garden Salad
- Size: 12 oz
- UPC#: 7127910302
- Item#: 299610
Product: Fresh Express Sweet and Crunchy Tender Leaf Blends
- Size: 5 oz
- UPC#: 7127927118
- Item#: 037110
Product: Fresh Express Sweet Butter Lettuce
- Size: 6 oz
- UPC#: 7127922103
- Item#: 245350
Product: Fresh Express Bacon and Bleu Cheese Chopped Salad Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/ 10.7 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930606
- Item#: 885290
Product: Fresh Express Southwest Salad Kit
- Size: 1 Kit/ 11.5 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930602
- Item#: 370080
Product: Fresh Express Chopped Kit Ceasar Salad
- Size: 1 Kit/ 10.4 OZ
- UPC#: 7127930919
- Item#: 838740
