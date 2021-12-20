x
Hannaford recalls bagged Fresh Express salads due to possible contamination

Fresh Express salads bought from Hannaford between Dec. 2 and 19 may have been exposed to L. monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
Credit: AP

MAINE, USA — Shoppers who bought bagged salad from Hannaford stores may want to check the list to see if their purchase was just recalled. 

The grocery store chain said in a press release Monday that several Fresh Express salads bought between Dec. 2 and 19 may have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes. 

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, L. monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that can survive and grow when refrigerated. People who eat infected food can get listeriosis.

The recalled products are listed below:

Product: Fresh Express Baby Salad Spinach (NY, VT, MA ONLY)

  • Size: 5 oz
  • UPC#: 7127927100
  • Item#: 232070

Product: Fresh Express Flat Spinach (NY, VT, MA ONLY)

  • Size: 8 oz
  • UPC#: 7127913204
  • Item#: 402900

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Asian Salad Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/ 11.7 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930202
  • Item#: 369920

Product: Fresh Express Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/ 11.35 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930604
  • Item#: 137730

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Pomegranate Salad Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/10.30 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930910
  • Item#: 686560

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Poppyseed Salad Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/13 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930911
  • Item#: 686610 

Product: Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/10.70 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930906
  • Item#: 137510

Product: Fresh Express Sweet Chopped Kale Salad Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/10.80 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930605
  • Item#: 885230

Product: Fresh Express Thai 'N' Cashews Chopped Salad

  • Size: 1 Kit/10.70 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930924
  • Item#: 700770

Product: Fresh Express Twisted Avocado Caesar Chopped Salad

  • Size: 1 Kit/9.70 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930921
  • Item#: 701130

Product: Fresh Express Twisted Greek Caesar Chopped Salad

  • Size: 1 Kit/9.30 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930922
  • Item#: 700750

Product: Fresh Express Twisted Asian Caesar Chopped Salad

  • Size: 1 Kit/9.60 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930923
  • Item#: 700480

Product: Fresh Express Veggie Medleys Farmer's Garden

  • Size: 9 oz
  • UPC#: 7127928102
  • Item#: 036980

Product: Fresh Express Shredded Lettuce

  • Size: 8 oz
  • UPC#: 7127915101
  • Item#: 231840

Product: Fresh Express Garden Salad

  • Size: 12 oz
  • UPC#: 7127910302
  • Item#: 299610

Product: Fresh Express Sweet and Crunchy Tender Leaf Blends

  • Size: 5 oz
  • UPC#: 7127927118
  • Item#: 037110

Product: Fresh Express Sweet Butter Lettuce

  • Size: 6 oz
  • UPC#: 7127922103
  • Item#: 245350

Product: Fresh Express Bacon and Bleu Cheese Chopped Salad Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/ 10.7 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930606
  • Item#: 885290

Product: Fresh Express Southwest Salad Kit

  • Size: 1 Kit/ 11.5 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930602
  • Item#: 370080

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Kit Ceasar Salad

  • Size: 1 Kit/ 10.4 OZ
  • UPC#: 7127930919
  • Item#: 838740

 Read more about L. monocytogenes here.

