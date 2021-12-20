Hannaford recalls bagged Fresh Express salads due to possible contamination

Fresh Express salads bought from Hannaford between Dec. 2 and 19 may have been exposed to L. monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

MAINE, USA — Shoppers who bought bagged salad from Hannaford stores may want to check the list to see if their purchase was just recalled.

The grocery store chain said in a press release Monday that several Fresh Express salads bought between Dec. 2 and 19 may have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, L. monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that can survive and grow when refrigerated. People who eat infected food can get listeriosis.

The recalled products are listed below:

Product: Fresh Express Baby Salad Spinach (NY, VT, MA ONLY)

Size: 5 oz

UPC#: 7127927100

Item#: 232070

Product: Fresh Express Flat Spinach (NY, VT, MA ONLY)

Size: 8 oz

UPC#: 7127913204

Item#: 402900

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Asian Salad Kit

Size: 1 Kit/ 11.7 OZ

UPC#: 7127930202

Item#: 369920

Product: Fresh Express Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit

Size: 1 Kit/ 11.35 OZ

UPC#: 7127930604

Item#: 137730

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Pomegranate Salad Kit

Size: 1 Kit/10.30 OZ

UPC#: 7127930910

Item#: 686560

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Poppyseed Salad Kit

Size: 1 Kit/13 OZ

UPC#: 7127930911

Item#: 686610

Product: Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit

Size: 1 Kit/10.70 OZ

UPC#: 7127930906

Item#: 137510

Product: Fresh Express Sweet Chopped Kale Salad Kit

Size: 1 Kit/10.80 OZ

UPC#: 7127930605

Item#: 885230

Product: Fresh Express Thai 'N' Cashews Chopped Salad

Size: 1 Kit/10.70 OZ

UPC#: 7127930924

Item#: 700770

Product: Fresh Express Twisted Avocado Caesar Chopped Salad

Size: 1 Kit/9.70 OZ

UPC#: 7127930921

Item#: 701130

Product: Fresh Express Twisted Greek Caesar Chopped Salad

Size: 1 Kit/9.30 OZ

UPC#: 7127930922

Item#: 700750

Product: Fresh Express Twisted Asian Caesar Chopped Salad

Size: 1 Kit/9.60 OZ

UPC#: 7127930923

Item#: 700480

Product: Fresh Express Veggie Medleys Farmer's Garden

Size: 9 oz

UPC#: 7127928102

Item#: 036980

Product: Fresh Express Shredded Lettuce

Size: 8 oz

UPC#: 7127915101

Item#: 231840

Product: Fresh Express Garden Salad

Size: 12 oz

UPC#: 7127910302

Item#: 299610

Product: Fresh Express Sweet and Crunchy Tender Leaf Blends

Size: 5 oz

UPC#: 7127927118

Item#: 037110

Product: Fresh Express Sweet Butter Lettuce

Size: 6 oz

UPC#: 7127922103

Item#: 245350

Product: Fresh Express Bacon and Bleu Cheese Chopped Salad Kit

Size: 1 Kit/ 10.7 OZ

UPC#: 7127930606

Item#: 885290

Product: Fresh Express Southwest Salad Kit

Size: 1 Kit/ 11.5 OZ

UPC#: 7127930602

Item#: 370080

Product: Fresh Express Chopped Kit Ceasar Salad

Size: 1 Kit/ 10.4 OZ

UPC#: 7127930919

Item#: 838740

Read more about L. monocytogenes here.