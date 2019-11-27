MAINE, USA — Hannaford is issuing a Class 1 recall on some Fuji Sushi products due to possible listeria contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a Class 1 recall stems from "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The supermarket chain says the items listed below could have been purchased in stores between November 1st and November 27th. The products should not be consumed and customers can return a product or its packaging to their local store for a full refund.

Recalled items:

California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28101 - Sell by: 11/22/2019

Spicy California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28102- Sell by: 11/23/2019

Supreme California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28103 - Sell by: 11/24/2019

Spicy Supreme California Roll (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28104 - Sell by: 11/25/2019

Classic California Roll with SO (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28105 - Sell by: 11/26/2019

Supreme Combo (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28111 - Sell by: 11/27/2019

Supreme Sampler (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28112 - Sell by: 11/28/2019

OK Tempura Shrimp Roll (6 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28114 - Sell by: 11/29/2019

Sushi Platter (25 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28200 - Sell by: 11/30/2019

Sushi Platter (16 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28201 - Sell by: 12/1/2019

Okami Seafood Combo (8 pc) - UPC: #7-32869-28262 - Sell by: 12/2/2019, 12/3/2019, 12/4/2019, 12/5/2019, 12/6/2019

Okami BR Classic California Roll - UPC: #7-32869-28122 - Sell by: 12/2/2019, 12/3/2019, 12/4/2019, 12/5/2019, 12/6/2019

