WESTBROOK, Maine — This is probably the only time of the year you'll be able to get away with giving a cop "the bird."

The Westbrook Police Department along with the Westbrook Food Pantry are collecting turkeys and Thanksgiving meal sides at the Shaw's in town.

All the donated food will be made into baskets and delivered to families who need a Thanksgiving meal. Both the department and the food pantry say it's an important partnership this time of year.

"Just in community policing in general, the relationships, the trust building, the opportunity to help others," said Chief Janine Roberts.

"It's a very tough time of year from now through the holidays, a very tough time of year for people struggling with food insecurity. It's unbelievable," said Skip Brushaber, from the food pantry.

Last year the event helped deliver meals to 59 families. The department will be a Shaw's again on Sunday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. They are also collecting cash donations.

RELATED: Cheverus packs more than 750 turkeys for Thanksgiving

RELATED: 'Solidarity Harvest' prepares 1,300 Thanksgiving locally sourced bags for families in need

RELATED: South Portland Food Cupboard prepares for busy holiday season