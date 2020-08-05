MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Maine chapter of a nonprofit called Frontline Foods has begun raising money through donations to buy food from local restaurants and then deliver it, frontline healthcare workers.

The deliveries started two weeks ago, and Co-Founder Christopher Curran tells us they have delivered over 300 meals so far with another 150 planned for this week. He went on to say the local support has been great from companies such as Allagash, the State Theatre, and the Portland House of Music, just to name a few.

Restaurants supporting their efforts include Chaval, Evo, Duckfat, Foreside Tavern, Knotted Apron, Piccolo, and Luke's Lobster.

Coordination of these deliveries has been organized by just the founders of Frontline Food Maine, Curran, and Lyle Divinsky, but they say all the hard work is worth it when you think of the ripple effect it has on the local economy.

"Not only do we get to provide food to people working 12, 14-hour shifts all the time, but we get to allow a restaurant not only to keep their lights on but hire back one more employee. There's such a ripple effect of that. That's an internet bill paid. That's a phone bill paid," said Curran.

For anyone who would like to donate to the Frontline Food cause, donations can be made on the Frontline Foods website.

