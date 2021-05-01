From Vanilla Bean Bourbon to Mango Margarita Sorbet, Portland bar to offer liquor-infused ice cream

The Yard in West Bayside announced Monday that it would carry Tipsy Scoop ice cream -- and the decadent drinks made with it.

PORTLAND, Maine — In what can only be a sign of better things to come, a Portland bar and eatery announced Monday that it will carry liquor-infused ice cream, both onsite and to go.

West Bayside's The Yard announced a collaboration with NYC-based Tipsy Scoop, creators of "artisanal liquor-infused" delicacies including Cake Batter Vodka Martini ice cream and Mango Margarita Sorbet.

“We are stoked for it,” Jay Ferrara, owner of The Yard, said Tuesday. “The phone’s been ringing nonstop. We cannot wait.”

The first order should arrive this week, but Ferrara hasn’t decided whether to launch the treats—including a variety of Tipsy Scoop cocktails—this weekend or hold out for a taste-testing event.

Tipsy Scoop ice cream is up to 5 percent alcohol by volume, "enough to actually get you tipsy, but low enough ABV that they still freeze!” the company says.

Based in New York City, Tipsy Scoop "barlours" are located in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The ice cream has been featured in the New York Times, Food & Wine, and on The Today Show.

“This partnership has been a long time coming,” he said. “[Tipsy Scoop] is helping us along with all the recipes.”

Takeout bowls and pints and curbside delivery will be available. The Yard also plans to offer Tipsy Scoop's Ice Cream Cocktail Party Kits, as well as catering in the spring.

Check out the Tipsy Scoop Instagram—be warned, it's a rabbit hole of whiskey cakes and hangover cures—to learn how to make "Party-Like-It's-Your-Birthday Ice Cream" and a Night Owl Cocktail (iced coffee with Patron-infused Spiked Hazlenut Coffee).