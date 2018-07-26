BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A new business in York County is offering up the best of both worlds. If you love Italian or Southern cuisine (or both), then Yeto's is the place for you!

Owners Jackie Hardin and Bryan Casale opened the restaurant in February of this year. Bryan's family is Italian. Jackie adds her Southern roots into many of the dishes. Together, they put their own spin on traditional plates. The results are amazing!

Yeto's is located right downtown on Main Street. Click here to peruse their food and drink menus.

Don't forget to use the hashtag #FoodieFroomkin in your social media posts to let Cory know where he should go next on his delicious adventure!

