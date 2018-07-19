BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- If you're looking to treat your sweet tooth, there's a small business in Brunswick that may do the trick!

Candy lovers get their sugar rush at Maine Street Sweets in Brunswick

Maine Street Sweets has everything from Maine-made fudge, Maine-made salt water taffy and other candies.

One of the neat things about the shop is the feeling you get like you're walking through a time machine. Most of the candy is sorted by decade. Some of these candies I've never even heard of!

Maine Street Sweets in Brunswick is like the magical candy shop, Honeydukes, from the Harry Potter books brought to life

Julie Marshall and Paul Giggey with Maine Street Sweets say their main goal was to open a fun, nostalgic candy shop that takes you back in time.

The store is located in downtown Brunswick at 56 Maine Street, right next to Frosty's Donuts.

