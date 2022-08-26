x
Food

Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors, they said on Facebook.
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post

The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors.

The restaurant said the decision wasn't made lightly and that there was no other option, but encouraged people to visit The Osprey and Grey Havens Inn for the rest of the summer and fall season.

"Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above!" the post said. "And thank you to all our lovely customers … old and new. See you in May of 2023! Be kind to each other. Peace and love."

