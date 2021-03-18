Family-owned farm getting ready for its first Maine Maple Sunday Weekend

The modified Maine staple is planned for March 27-28.

CLIFTON, Maine — Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event that celebrates one of Maine’s biggest industries was postponed. But this year, organizers are adapting and preparing a safe Maine Maple Sunday Weekend for March 27-28.

Dozens of businesses across Maine are getting ready for the event. This includes Williams Family Farm in Clifton. Next weekend will be the farm's first time taking part in one of the state's sweetest weekends.

“We just hope a bunch of people come out and learn about maple," Williams Family Farm owner John Williams said.

Last March, Williams and his wife, Eileen, were stocked up and ready for their first Maple Sunday, but the event was postponed because of the pandemic.

Maine Maple Sunday is fast approaching! Sugar house owners are busy getting ready for next weekend's sweet revival. I spoke with some folks taking part in the Maine tradition for the first time. Catch their story this morning on @newscentermaine! 🥞#wakeMEup #MaineMapleSunday pic.twitter.com/eFBNZAylr8 — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 18, 2021

"The biggest way it affected us was the Canadian border being shut down. A lot of our [summer customers] are traveling to or from Canada," Williams said.

This year, the Williams say they have at least 1,400 trees tapped and are ready for Maine Maple Weekend.

The Maine Maple Producers Association has instructed participating sugar houses to follow CDC guidelines and get their staff and facilities ready to welcome guests safely.

“We’re going to have hand sanitizer [outside of out chack] before anyone even comes in," Eileen Williams said. They'll also be keeping track of how many customers are in the shack at a time.