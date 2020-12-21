Dysart's chicken pot pies are helping Mainers with disabilities

$5 from every chicken pot pie sold at Dysart's restaurants will be donated to the Pine Tree Camp

BANGOR, Maine — Hot, buttery, and golden chicken pot pies are helping to transform the lives of Mainers with disabilities and their families.

Every winter, Dysart's holds a series of fundraisers for the Pine Tree Camp, but the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing these events from happening. As an alternative, the folks over at Dysart's cooked up a tasty solution.

For every chicken pot pie sold at Dysart's restaurants in Bangor and Hermon, $5 will be donated to the Pine Tree Camp.

The camp serves adults and children with special needs from all across the state. The camp itself is in Rome, Maine.

Like everything else, Pine Tree Camp has been impacted by the pandemic. The camp started an online program back in March through Facebook and Zoom. Its allowed campers to keep connected and maintain a sense of community.

How are hot, buttery, golden chicken pot pies helping to transform the lives of Mainers with disabilities and their families? I’ll have the yummy details this morning on @newscentermaine at 5 and 6!#wakeMEup 📸 Dysarts pic.twitter.com/xhc3nDXJNn — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) December 21, 2020

"This winter event really supports having campers be able to come to came," director of Pine Tree Camp, Dawn Willard-Robinson told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We've been open since 1945 and have never had to turn anyone away based on their inability to pay and that's what the money we raise goes towards."