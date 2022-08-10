Dunkin announces fall menu with pumpkin drinks, bakery items

Dunkin’s autumn array includes a mix of both new and returning menu items for all the fall feels.

DENVER — Autumn is arriving early at Dunkin'.

Dunkin' will make its pumpkin-flavored coffee, spiced drinks and autumn bakery treats available earlier than ever before.

The fall menu will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

This year's Dunkin' lineup includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up and Maple Sugar Bacon items.

Two new menu items this year are the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher, served over ice with tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor — along with subtle notes of fall spices, ginger and cinnamon.

Also new is the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee which combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot and cream.

Dunkin' said that from Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Tuesday, Sept. 13, customers can get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3.

Dunkin' fall menu

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee

Glazed Pumpkin cake donut,

Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

Pumpkin Muffin

NEW Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’ said.

“From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin’.”

