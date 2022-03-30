x
Girl Scouts of Maine say supply chain issues not affecting their cookie supply

Many Girl Scout cookie lovers across the country have found it difficult or near impossible to get their hands on their favorite sweet treat.

HAMPDEN, Maine — At first, it was toilet paper. Then cars and cream cheese. Now, Girl Scout cookies are the latest item to be impacted by the supply chain crisis. 

“There have been supply chain issues with every industry. And, unfortunately, it has hit the cookie industry a little bit," Girl Scouts of Maine's marketing and communications director, Laura Genese, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Despite this, if you're looking for carmel delights, thin mints, or the Girl Scouts' new adventurefuls cookies in Maine, you’re in luck.

Genese said the Girl Scouts of Maine get their cookies through the company ABC Bakers, so they've been spared from the supply chain woes hitting other cookie producers.

"There are two bakers that bake Girl Scout cookies," Genese explained. "There's Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. Unfortunately, Little Brownie Bakers did have some issues earlier in the season, but we use ABC Bakers and they have not had any supply chain issues."

This means plenty of inventory to sell at booth sales, which are expected to start in the first week of April. 

Genese said 841,176 boxes of cookies are coming to Maine to fulfill the Girl Scouts' in-person orders and to sell at cookie booths.

If you're interested in ordering Girl Scout cookies, click here.

