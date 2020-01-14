PORTLAND, Maine — Portland-based coffee shop Coffee By Design has reached a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the term "CBD."

Two other local coffee shops, CBD Coffee and Coffee + CBD, must rebrand and repackage their products in a way that avoids consumer confusion.

In 2019, the Portland Press Herald reported that the owners of Coffee By Design have owned a trademark for CBD since 2010.

CBD Coffee and Coffee + CBD also agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for a release of the claims presented in the lawsuit.

“We’re very pleased with that result,” co-owner of Coffee By Design Mary Allen Lindemann said, “And we hope the court order will provide useful guidelines to other companies who want to use cannabinoids in their coffee but not infringe our trademark and not cause consumer confusion.”

RELATED: Portland could become first Maine city to ban plastic straws

RELATED: Maine's hemp farmers want to grow their biz, but rules loom