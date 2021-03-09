Chicken salads/dips recalled

Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling various chicken salads and dips due to possible contamination with white hard plastic

Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling various chicken salads and dip products that may be contaminated with hard white plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 52,022 pounds of chicken products were produced between August 10 and August 13, 2021, and were sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

The containers show an establishment number of “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A consumer notified the company of the problem, who then notified FSIS.

According to FSIS, there have been no confirmed incidents of anyone getting sick from eating these products. They urge consumers to throw away or return the products where they bought them.