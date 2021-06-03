Chicken in 'tight supply' nationwide

Seacoast Brothers Butcher Shop in York is feeling the impact. It said prices are up 20% and said a lot is contributing to it.

MAINE, USA — If you've noticed that it's hard to find chicken in grocery stores, and when you do, it's more expensive, you're not alone. According to the National Chicken Council, chicken is in very 'tight supply nationwide.'

"Back into having restaurants open is going to be a big one. It happens every year, but with I think some plants and the packing companies not being able to keep up with the demand," said Eric Vets, the operations manager at the shop.

The owner of Bingas Wingas in Yarmouth said five years ago a case of wings cost nearly $90. He said it is now costing him $150-200.

"Just yesterday I had a conversation with my manager and we've decided we are either going to get jumbo chicken wings and pay what we need to for them, or we are not going to have chicken wings because the other options are not what our customers are used to," said owner Alec Altman.

The National Chicken Council said 'chicken sandwich wars' have definitely led to an increase in demand for breast meat. It said the two most in-demand cuts are boneless/skinless breasts and wings.

It said in a statement:

"As chicken production begins to resume back to a more normal pace of output in the coming months, and there is a better supply/demand ratio, the market tightness should ease."